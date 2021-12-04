Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms daughter Mallika

Veteran Indian journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Monday after being admitted to ICU, after his health deteriorated. His daughter Mallika confirmed the news on social media.

In a story shared on her Instagram, Mallika said that the cremation of her father will take place at Lodhi crematorium at 12:00 pm.

While sharing the news she wrote, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable kufe, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellemce for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."

Dua, the 67-year-old journalist, is a renowned face in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV. He lost his wife Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, a radiologist by profession, this year in June after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

Dua and his wife were hospitalised in Gurugram when the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak this year. Since then, the health condition of the veteran journalist has been on a decline and he has been in and out of hospitals.

“My papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible,” wrote Malika on her Instagram story few days ago.

