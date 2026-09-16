'Rent A Garba Partner For Navratri': Bizarre Viral Post Offers Packages Starting At ₹1,000; Netizens Say 'Just Gen Z Things' |

Navratri is all about devotion, music, colourful outfits and energetic Garba nights. But for people who want to join the celebrations without a dance partner, one social media post has suggested a rather unconventional solution: renting a Garba partner for Navratri.

An Instagram post featuring a poster titled “Rent A Garba Partner” has caught attention online with its playful promise: “This Navratri, don’t dance alone!” The post presents three different packages, each offering a mix of Garba sessions, dance assistance and photo opportunities.

The unusual concept has sparked plenty of curiosity, with social media users wondering whether the offer is genuine or simply a fun prank.

What is included in the rent a garba partner packages?

The poster features three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum — with prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

Silver Package – ₹1,000

The entry-level Silver package is priced at ₹1,000 and comes with two hours of Garba.

The package reportedly includes:

-Two hours of Garba

-Matching outfits

-Basic Garba lessons

-“Awkward but cute selfies”

For those who simply want some company on the dance floor and a little help with the basic moves, this package appears to be designed as the introductory option.

Gold Package – ₹1,500

The Gold package takes things a step further at ₹1,500. It offers four hours of Garba along with matching outfits and content suitable for social media.

Its listed features include reels, photographs and even a playful “cute backstory on how we met.” The package also mentions an optional arrangement in which the Garba partner can address the customer's friends as “bhai” and “bhabhi.”

The social-media-friendly additions appear to be one of the main attractions of this package.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Platinum package – ₹2,000

At ₹2,000, the Platinum package is the most elaborate option on the poster.

It promises an entire day of Garba along with assistance with dance moves. The package also includes help with accessories such as a dupatta and jhumkas.

Among its more cheeky offerings is a “forehead kiss after Garba”, while the package also promises a safe ride home.

The combination of dance, companionship and romantic-style gestures has unsurprisingly become one of the most talked-about aspects of the viral poster.

Instagram users ask: Is the offer actually real?

The post's popularity appears to have been driven as much by its humorous concept as by people genuinely wanting a Garba partner.

The caption accompanying the poster says, “Applications comments me dal do.”

One user tried negotiating the price, writing, “ye 2000 wala 100 ke budget me mil sakta hai kya?."

Some users were clearly looking for an even cheaper option, with one commenting, “100 vala kuch package hai kya."

Others were more serious about the possibility. One person directly asked, “Is this Real? Or just like Prank sort of? Because I really need a garba partner."

Another curious commenter asked, “Return ke options kya honge?"

Several users also tagged their partners and friends, asking them to pick a package, while others simply expressed interest in the unusual idea.

However, the viral poster itself does not establish whether the advertised packages represent a genuine commercial service or were created purely as a social-media joke.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the user-generated post.