'Remembering those who sacrificed their youth for our future': On Quit India Movement Day 2021, netizens pay tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters

With nationalism running high in the veins, Indians celebrated August Kranti Day today. The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1941, during the Second World War, demanding an end of British Rule in India.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away the British from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai.

The Quit India Movement signified the clear idea of freedom from slavery. It was a major drive on the British to quit India. The movement is considered to be one of the valorous movements by Gandhi.