Quit India Movement: Marking 79th anniversary of August Kranti

On August 8, 1942, the Quit India movement was declared in India by Mahatma Gandhi. It was launched at the Bombay Session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), demanding an end to British rule in India.

It was a time of war and the Japanese were approaching the Indian border. The British was undoubtedly under pressure. They tried to negotiate with the Cripps Mission.

The Britishers offered a Dominion status with minor changes to the Government Act 1935. This was completely unacceptable by the Indian leaders, hence the Cripps Mission failed miserably.