Quit India Movement: Marking 79th anniversary of August Kranti

On August 8, 1942, the Quit India movement was declared in India by Mahatma Gandhi. It was launched at the Bombay Session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), demanding an end to British rule in India.
It was a time of war and the Japanese were approaching the Indian border. The British was undoubtedly under pressure. They tried to negotiate with the Cripps Mission.
The Britishers offered a Dominion status with minor changes to the Government Act 1935. This was completely unacceptable by the Indian leaders, hence the Cripps Mission failed miserably.
Mahatma Gandhi then led the Quit India movement, also known as the August Movement, by his firm words like ‘DO or DIE’ at the Gowalia Tank Maidan.
It signified the clear idea of freedom from slavery. It was a major drive on the British to quit India. The movement is considered to be one of the valorous movements by Gandhi.
The determination was clear enough in the speech that Gandhi delivered. Indians wanted to take the complete administration. If the British did not agree to the demands put forth for complete governance, a resolution which was passed for civil disobedience was ready to function.
During the Quit India movement, a lot of people were killed and lathi charged. To be more precise, thousands of people were arrested, however, a major unity was witnessed. Indians had made their mind for a free living by vanishing the British rule.
However, negotiation with the Britishers were changed due to the Quit India Movement and it ultimately led to Independence.