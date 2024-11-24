'Release Victory Song': Netizens Urge Amruta Fadnavis To Drop New Album As Devendra Fadnavis & BJP-Led Mahayuti Triumph In Maharashtra

Netizens urge singer to Amruta Fadnavis release "Victory song" | X/Amruta Fadnavis

At the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, people voted for the BJP-led Mahayuti to come back in power. The results, which were announced on November 23, celebrated the victory of the Devendra Fadnavis-Ekanth Shinde-Ajit Pawar alliance in the state. Soon, supporters were seen cheering the trio for their electoral success. Of the many congratulatory messages and celebratory posts, fans of Amruta Fadnavis asked her to release a victory song.

Netizens urge singer to release "Victory song"

Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, shared a post on social media reacting to the Mahayuti's triumph In Maharashtra. In her X post, she termed the electoral win as a "landslide victory".

Her words caught the attention of internet users and went viral, drawing several replies and comments.

Notably, one of the users urged Amruta Fadnavis to drop a new album to celebrate the moment. "Congratulations, you should release a victory song", they wrote. Hundreds of fans hit the like button appearing to agree with the suggestion.

Congratulations, you should release a victory song 👏🎉 — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 23, 2024

While fans of Fadnavis anticipated a new album, those not interested in her music opined she better not release any more songs.

Alongside hundreds of likes the suggestion of an X user urging her to release a new song addressing the election results, netizens also shared memes to react to the scenario. They called her music "cringe", sharing 'poker face' emojis and hilarious memes in the comments section.

Amruta Fadnavis to release song on Mahayuti's electoral success?

Will the singer come up with a new song dedicated to husband-BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Mahayuti's triumph in Maharashtra? While this remains unclear, the buzz about it has already started.

Amruta Fadnavis didn't respond to the fan's comment, as of Sunday, who expressed the desire to tune into her new music video.

Amruta Fadnavis albums

Amruta Fadnavis has released several songs online, which receive over 39,000 listeners every month on Spotify. She has been a part of both devotional music creations and peppy dance numbers.

Her song 'Teri Ban Jaungi', a T-Series Acoustic, performed along with artist Akhil Sachdeva is one of her hits. Her recent release was a song titled 'Saawan' was dropped on YouTube this August, which has already received 2.3 million views on the platform.

She has also performed at prestigious events worldwide including her performance at the Mumbai Festival 2024, New York's Times Square during the Bharat Mahotsav last year, and the popular award show Umang Police Event 2019 among others.