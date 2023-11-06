Relationship Goals: Elderly Couple Recreates Scenes Of Disney Movie 'Zootopia' In Viral Video (WATCH)

Couples often dream of spending years together with each other. Here's a reel of an elderly wife and husband that will make people in a romantic relationship smile and set couple goals right. The footage captures two partners enjoying time with each other and sharing amazing chemistry while playfully recreating scenes and poses from the Disney movie 'Zootopia.' WATCH VIDEO

Reel goes viral on Instagram

In the wholesome video which will take away Monday blues and add a smile to one's face, the man held the camera and shot the video with his lady love. The couple brought alive Zootopia's Nick and Judy in real life.

The reel was shared by an Instagram page titled "Achamass" which carries more than 460K followers. The elderly couple in their version of Zootopia cherished moments from the film. They adorably recreated the scenes displaying varied emotions, from love and excitement to an okey-dokey face.

Netizens react

Being uploaded earlier this November, the reel has already gone viral and attracted more than 23 million views on Instagram. Nearly three million viewers hit the like button after being touched by the couple's joyous recreation of the animated film. The comments section flooded with praises for the real-life Nick and Judy. "This made my day," said a netizen while replying to the video. "This is the cutest version," said another.

Read a few comments below

