 Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart'
Diamonds are precious in themselves, however, this one seems to be a show-stopper.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart' | Twitter

A Surat-based firm brought to notice that it discovered one of the rare and exceptional 'diamond within a diamond'. The 0.329-carat stone was initially unearthed in October last year by the company VD Global which operates out of Surat and Mumbai and has businesses spread across the globe, but earlier it was rough and unclear about the rare case.

Diamonds are precious in themselves, however, this one seems to be a show-stopper. After discovering it to be one of its kind, the Times of India reported that the diamond company suggested it be named the 'Beating Heart' based on the first feelings upon witnessing the stone.

Vallabh Vaghasiya, chairman of VD Global, a De Beers Group Sightholder, was quoted in the news report as saying, "While examining roughs at our Surat facility, we found this rare piece of diamond that had another smaller piece trapped inside, but moving freely, which we had never come across earlier."

Meanwhile, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) set up by the Indian government said in a statement that the 'Beating Heart' joins a small group of similar natural diamonds such as the Matryoshka diamond from Siberia that was first recorded in 2019.

It is believed that the cavity may have formed due to the preferential etching of an intermediate layer of poor-quality fibrous diamond.

