Inside Sabyasachi exquisite store in Mumbai which is nothing less than an art museum

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new store at Nariman Point, Mumbai is sprawled over 25,000 sq ft and housed in the majestic neo-classical landmark built in the Italianate revival tradition
The attention to detail is such that the space is lined with curiosity cabinets sourced from souks, modernist interpretations of Persian Qajars, 18th-century Venetian handcrafted chairs, rare French Art Nouveau cabinets and arrogant brass sculptures made in his hometown Kolkata
The ground floor holds the Sabyasachi bridal collection
The first floor is dedicated to the brand’s largest showcase of jewellery in the world, housing fine, heritage and high jewellery collections
And the second floor is home to womenswear, menswear, the international collection, and Sabyasachi's accessories
The interiors have been reimagined by Sabyasachi himself and houses over 100 chandeliers, 275 carpets, 3,000 books and 150 works of art created by the Sabyasachi Foundation
These are layered between age-old Tanjore paintings, Pichhwais in the Deccan, Nathdwara and Kota style, vintage photography, Mughal miniatures, rare bronzes, 19th-century Company Paintings and rare lithographs
