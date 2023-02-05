WATCH: Rat steals a diamond necklace from a jewellery shop, CCTV footage goes viral | Twitter

It's February already and Valentine's Day is soon to approach us. People might be thinking about what to gift their loved ones and in case your mind suggests it to be diamonds, you aren't any different.

Diamonds have been branded by the industry as a lovers' gift and that it's a forever thing. Ahead of Valentine's Day, a video recording a rat stealing away a diamond necklace from a jewellery shop has surfaced to go viral on the internet.

The CCTV footage from an unknown location shows a rat entering the store from a hole and later jumping on the displayed necklace to grab it. And in no time, the rat runs away with the diamond jewellery. It can be identified that the theft involved a KISNA brand diamond necklace getting stolen.

WATCH VIDEO:

Similar incident

In 2019, a rat entered a jewellery shop in Patna and ran away stealing some precious earrings. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera and it showed the animal carrying away the earrings placed in a plastic bag. And, guess what, it was diamond again. In this case, the shop owner had told media that they would donate the earrings to the Kedarnath temple if found.

“I believe that the rat was an embodiment of God and took away the earrings to endow it to the Goddess Parvati on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. I am delighted that it chose my shop for this purpose,” media reports quoted Dheeraj Kumar, owner of Navatran Jewellers and Brothers where the theft took place. “Even if I find the diamond earrings, I will bestow it to the Kedarnath Temple,” he added.

