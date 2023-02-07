'Rajma Chawal' Tattoo: Would you ink your favourite dish's name on your body? | Twitter

Lovers often express their hearts out to someone special in various ways, one of which includes inking their partner's name with an adorable tattoo. What if you are in love with food and wish to do the same? How about tattooing the name of your loved dish on your body?

Foodies can never fall short of expressing their love for their favourite dish. In such a case of pyaar, a man was spotted flaunting his 'Rajma Chawal' tattoo. Swiggy took to share the picture on Twitter and the tattoo idea is now viral on social media. The food delivery app captioned the tweet to read, "ever loved something so much you want it to stay with your forever. (sic)"

Check the viral 'Rajma Chawal' tattoo

Is the internet impressed with this foodie tattoo? Seems like it is a yes for them. "This is the real forever, " replied a netizen, while others commented which dish they would tattoo on their skin.

Take a look at some reactions from Twitter

