'Rajiv Bajaj should stop lecturing': Right-wing Twitter hits back as Bajaj boycotts 'toxic' TV channels

While the alleged fake TRP scandal is being investigated, two companies so far have now announced their intent to blacklist news channels purportedly endorsing toxicity and hate-mongering in order to increase their ratings.

The first company to do so was Bajaj Auto. Recently, the company's MD Rajiv Bajaj said they had blacklisted three channels as they did not want to be associated with "anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society".

"A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. The purpose of a strong business is to contribute to the society… Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society," he said.

Bajaj even said that his decision of not endorsing toxicity and hate-mongering on TV was a "simple choice". He added, "To me it is a wise decision because my child, my brother’s children can’t inherit an India and a society where such hate festers."

After the statements given by Rajiv Bajaj, now the Right-wing Twitter has hit back at Bajaj.

BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma, while replying to an article shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Bajaj should stop lecturing all and start delivering wealth to shareholders.