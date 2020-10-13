Rajiv Bajaj says not endorsing toxicity and hate-mongering on TV was 'wise, simple choice'

While the alleged fake TRP scandal is being investigated, two companies so far have now announced their intent to blacklist these channels purportedly endorsing toxicity and hate-mongering in order to increase their ratings.

The first company to do so was Bajaj Auto. Recently, the company's MD Rajiv Bajaj said they had blacklisted three channels as they did not want to be associated with "anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society".

"A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. The purpose of a strong business is to contribute to the society… Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society," he said.

Now, Bajaj has said that his decision of not endorsing toxicity and hate-mongering on TV was a "simple choice". He added, "To me it is a wise decision because my child, my brother’s children can’t inherit an India and a society where such hate festers."

Along with Bajaj, Parle Products has also decided that the company will not advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic content. Krishnarao Buddha, the Senior Category Head of Marketing at Parle Products, said the company is also exploring possibilities that would see other advertisers come together to create a restrain that would in turn prompt channels to improve their content.

"We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content," he said.