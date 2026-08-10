Rajasthan Farmer Buries ₹5 Lakh In Field To Hide It From Family, Termites Destroy Cash; Video Viral |

Barmer: A farmer in Rajasthan's Balotra district has been left devastated after the Rs 5 lakh he secretly buried in his field was reportedly destroyed by termites. A viral video shows the termite-infested torn currency notes kept in a tub. The farmer can be seen visibly devastated in the viral visuals.

सुरक्षित रखने के लिए किसान मांगीलाल मेघवाल ने 5 लाख रुपए खेत में गाड़ दिए. कुछ समय बाद उसे पैसों की ज़रूरत पड़ी लेकिन तब तक वो जगह भूल गया था कि उसने पैसे कहां छुपाये. तब उसने अपने बेटों को ये बात बताई. उसके परिवार ने 10 बीघे के उस खेत की जगह जगह खुदाई की. लेकिन पैसे नहीं मिले.… pic.twitter.com/Sxu47QvLWh — Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) August 9, 2026

Farmer Buries Cash In Field

According to reports, Pachpadra resident Mangilal Meghwal had received around Rs 5 lakh after selling a plot nearly a year ago. He had planned to use the money to construct a small house on his farmland but feared that the cash could either be stolen or spent by family members.

To keep the money safe, Mangilal reportedly put the Rs 500 notes inside a polythene bag and buried it in his field at night without informing his family. However, when he later needed the money, he could not remember the exact spot where he had buried it. He searched for several days across his nearly 10-bigha field but failed to locate the cash. He eventually informed his family and they too searched for the money before giving up hope.

Termites Destroy Buried Notes

The cash was discovered recently after rainfall, when the family was preparing the field for sowing. A tractor reportedly brought the buried polythene bag to the surface. The next day, Mangilal's wife and son noticed the bag and opened it, only to find the Rs 500 notes severely damaged by termites.

The family then approached bank branches in Pachpadra and Balotra with the damaged currency. However, they were reportedly advised to approach a bank in Jaipur because of the condition of the notes.

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Farmer Hopes To Recover Money

The family says financial difficulties and lack of information have made travelling to Jaipur difficult. Mangilal is now hoping that the damaged currency can somehow be exchanged and that he can recover his hard-earned Rs 5 lakh.

The farmer has reportedly expressed regret over his decision to bury the cash in the field, saying his attempt to keep the money safe from theft and family members ultimately resulted in the notes being destroyed by termites.