Rainy day done right! Dog walks wearing adorable yellow raincoat; watch viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by a page which is loaded with cute dog videos.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
Dog in raincoat | Instagram

With animal lovers enjoying and liking almost every 'aww, so cute' clip that they view, videos of pets are an instant hit on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page which is loaded with cute dog videos. In this clip, we could see white-hued Pomeranian energetically walking during light showers. It's adorable raincoat to protect self from getting wet steals the show. Soon after it returns to the stairs from street, it shakes its head to get rid of the little water it contracted.

Since uploaded some days ago, it has won hearts of netizens with over 90K likes. Comments section suggested that it's one of the cutest thing on the internet.

Watch viral video:

article-image

