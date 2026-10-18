Rahul Dravid Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture On IndiGo Flight; Viral Video Gets 2.4 Million Views - WATCH |

An unexpected encounter with cricket legend Rahul Dravid turned into a memorable experience for three siblings travelling on an IndiGo flight. What began as an ordinary journey soon became a special moment after they spotted the former India head coach and managed to get his autograph.

The interaction was captured on camera and shared on Instagram by the account @bhai.saaabb. The video has since garnered over 2.4 million views, with cricket fans appreciating Dravid's humble demeanour away from the cricket field.

Rahul Dravid Obliges Fan With Autograph On IndiGo Flight

The siblings were travelling on an IndiGo flight when they noticed Dravid on board. Excited by the unexpected sighting, one of them approached the former cricketer to request an autograph, while another recorded the interaction.

Dravid reportedly obliged the fan, signing an autograph and exchanging a few polite words. His warm response made the encounter even more special for the siblings, who later crossed paths with him again.

After landing, the group spotted the cricket icon on the airport bus, giving them another opportunity to capture the moment. The unexpected double sighting made their journey particularly memorable.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the account captioned it, “Indiranagar ka goonda, in real life he’s actually very sweet.”

Why Rahul Dravid Is Called 'Indiranagar Ka Goonda'

The caption references one of the internet's most recognisable memes featuring Dravid. The phrase originated from a popular advertisement in which the usually composed cricketer showcases an unusually aggressive side of his personality.

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In the advertisement, Dravid is seen losing his temper while stuck in traffic before declaring, “Indiranagar ka goonda hoon main! (I’m the goon of Indiranagar!)”

The dramatic outburst was a departure from Dravid's familiar image as a calm, disciplined and soft-spoken cricketer. The advertisement quickly became a social media sensation, with the line turning into a widely shared meme.

The IndiGo flight encounter has brought the iconic catchphrase back into the spotlight, with the contrast between Dravid's on-screen aggression and his real-life demeanour adding to the video's appeal.