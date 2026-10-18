France Protests Turn Violent: Video Shows Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames As Roof, Spire Collapse

Violent protests over soaring living costs and deteriorating public services swept across France on Saturday, with clashes between police and demonstrators, widespread looting and fires reported in several cities. A video circulating online shows the historic town hall in Limoges engulfed in flames, with its roof and iconic spire collapsing as the blaze tore through the building.

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The unrest, which began with student demonstrations over conditions in schools and has since expanded into a broader movement against rising prices and declining public services, has heightened political uncertainty in France ahead of elections scheduled in six months.

In Paris, masked groups torched parked cars and ransacked shops, leaving several streets severely damaged. City Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said entire streets had been devastated by the violence.

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French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu condemned what he described as violence of “extreme intensity”. By late Saturday, authorities had reported around 1,200 arrests and 150 police officers injured, according to reports.

Historic Limoges Town Hall Gutted In Fire

The fire at Limoges town hall, a historic building inaugurated in 1883, was among the most serious incidents reported during Saturday's unrest. According to Euronews, the blaze caused the roof to collapse onto the lower floors, while a large section of the building's exterior was destroyed.

The incident came after masked individuals entered the municipal building and set it on fire. Authorities described the damage as a major loss to France's architectural heritage.

Other cities were also affected. In Marseille, protesters broke into the city hall and defaced its walls, while the tourist office in Lyon was set ablaze. Shops, public buildings and police vehicles were targeted in several locations.

Why Are People Protesting In France?

The demonstrations began with student protests over poor school conditions, including teacher shortages and deteriorating facilities, before expanding into wider anger over rising living costs, wages, pensions and public services.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations across the country, with many marches remaining peaceful before violence erupted in some locations. The protests have drawn comparisons with the Yellow Vest movement of 2018–19, which was also fuelled by economic grievances.

French Government Condemns Violence

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu condemned the unrest, saying the government would not be intimidated by violence. Authorities blamed radical groups and individuals involved in looting for the worst incidents, while maintaining that peaceful demonstrations remained a legitimate right.

The unrest has added to political uncertainty in France ahead of the next presidential election, expected in 2027, as public frustration over living costs and the state of public services continues.