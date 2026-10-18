France Protests: Apple, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Hermès Stores Looted Amid Violence Over Rising Cost Of Living - WATCH

France Protests: Apple, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Hermès Stores Looted Amid Rising Cost Of Living - WATCH | X

Violent protests over the rising cost of living in France escalated into widespread looting and vandalism on Saturday, October 17, with stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès reportedly among the targets. The unrest affected several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille, as demonstrations were marked by arson, clashes with police and damage to public property.

Apple, Louis Vuitton Stores Targeted In Bordeaux

Bordeaux witnessed multiple incidents of looting, with Apple and Louis Vuitton stores reportedly targeted by masked individuals. According to French newspaper Le Parisien, citing AFP, groups broke into several establishments along Rue Sainte-Catherine, one of the city's busiest shopping streets, and looted their premises.

An Apple Store in Lille was also reportedly targeted, while a Hermès boutique in Marseille came under attack, according to regional news outlet Maritima.

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The violence extended beyond luxury and electronics retailers. Supermarkets, pharmacies, clothing outlets and other commercial establishments were reportedly targeted as unrest spread across the country.

In Paris, masked individuals allegedly smashed shop windows and set parked cars on fire. Police personnel used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds during confrontations with demonstrators.

Public Buildings Vandalised Across France

Public infrastructure and government buildings also suffered damage during the unrest. In Lyon, a tourist office was reportedly set on fire, while town halls in Marseille and Lille were broken into and vandalised.

In Limoges, a fire caused extensive damage to the city's historic town hall, adding to concerns over the scale of destruction reported during the demonstrations.

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According to the French Interior Ministry, 272 people had been arrested nationwide by 3 pm on Saturday. Authorities faced the challenge of controlling incidents of looting, arson and vandalism across multiple cities.

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Violence

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks on businesses and public institutions, warning that those responsible would face legal consequences.

In a post on X late Saturday, Macron said: “Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting, even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished."

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu also criticised the unrest, describing the violence as being of “extreme intensity".

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France Protest Turnout Disputed

Estimates of participation in the nationwide demonstrations differed between the government and trade unions. According to AFP, the French Interior Ministry estimated that around 550,000 people had joined protests across France, while the CGT trade union put the figure at approximately 800,000.

The demonstrations took place amid concerns over rising living costs and economic pressures. However, the reported looting, arson and clashes with law enforcement overshadowed the protests, prompting authorities to warn of legal action against those involved in the violence.