'Quality is not expensive': Popular Chef Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE hotel, netizens ask Instagram for a dislike button | FPJ

Nusret Gokce, the Turkish restaurateur of the Nusr-Et steakhouse (popularly known by its founder chef's meme Salt Bae), received criticism on social media after posting a photo of a customer's bill that was priced Dirham 615,065 (approx. Rs 1,36,84,485). Already worried over the highly priced order? The post caption was another shocker that tried justify the amount being charged, "Quality is not expensive."

Check post:

Upset netizens slam the chef for highly priced bill

As soon as the Instagram post by the chef caught the attention of Instagram users, showing it billed for more than a crore rupee, netizens were stunned to the digest the price. Despite considering the eatery to be one of the most big names, the internet denied on paying such a huge amount to treat one's cravings. "Where's the dislike button," asked one user in reply to the post, while another slammed the flaunting post as "Dumbest and cheapest post I've seen in my entire life."

Meanwhile, some comments saw people sharing their personal experiences of dining at this UAE restaurant, and trying chef Nusret's delicacies. The comment read, "Quality? That’s questionable tbh. I’ve eaten at your restaurant." A few netizens also slammed him for charging the food so high that multiple poor families could meet their needs, and have a healthy meal within the same cost. "How many families you can feed with the same amount," questioned an internet user drawing light to the humanitarian crisis affecting parts of the globe.

The Salt Bae Meme

In case you are unaware of the meme from 2017, we have you covered. 39-year-old Nusret Gokce had become a meme sensation for his unique technique of seasoning meat.

Also, check out the video that inspired the meme