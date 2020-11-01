'Purani Mohobatt': Jyotiraditya Scindia trolled for seeking votes in favour of 'panja' in MP bypolls

After calling himself a dog, BJP's Jyotirditya Scindia had a slip of tongue and ended up seeking votes for Congress while campaigning for BJP's Imarti Devi in Dabra on Saturday.
In a video posted by MP Congress, Scindia can be heard saying, 'Mutthi bandhkar vishwas dilao ki tin tarikh ko hath ke panje wala button dabega (Make a fist and assure me that the 'claw' button will be pressed on the November 3).'
Scindia was campaigning in Dabra for his party ahead of the bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.
The video was widely shared on social media.
Check out the reactions here:
In another viral video, Scindia alleged that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had called him a “dog”. “Yes, I am a dog, and my owner is the public,” Scindia said.
Scindia quit the Congress in March with 22 MLAs loyal to him, which brought down the Nath-led government in the state. Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)