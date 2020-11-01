'Purani Mohobatt': Jyotiraditya Scindia trolled for seeking votes in favour of 'panja' in MP bypolls

After calling himself a dog, BJP's Jyotirditya Scindia had a slip of tongue and ended up seeking votes for Congress while campaigning for BJP's Imarti Devi in Dabra on Saturday.

In a video posted by MP Congress, Scindia can be heard saying, 'Mutthi bandhkar vishwas dilao ki tin tarikh ko hath ke panje wala button dabega (Make a fist and assure me that the 'claw' button will be pressed on the November 3).'