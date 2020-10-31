MP Bypolls: I am dog, people are my masters, says Jyotiradtiya Scindia

Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotirditya Scindia, has called himself a dog, after he described himself as tiger and crow.

At a meeting in Ashoknagar, Scindia said, “Kamal Nath Ji comes here and calls me a dog. Nath Ji, please listen to me, I am a dog; and my owner is the people whom I serve.”

A dog serves his owner and defends him, and if someone deceives his master the canine will bite the culprit, Scindia said.

Congress’s star campaigner Pramod Krishnan indicated that Scindia is like a dog.

When Krishnan was addressing the meeting where he used that word, former chief minister Kamal Nath was also on the stage.

A dog came to save a legislator the way a canine protects its puppies, Krishnan said.

There were some complaints about the caste certificate of former legislator from Ashoknagar, Jajpal Singh Jajji, but no action was taken in that case during the Congress rule.

Krishnan spoke about how Scindia protected the legislator. To say this, Krishnan used the word dog for the former Congress leader.

Earlier, at a meeting, Krishnan used objectionable words against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.