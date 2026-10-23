 Punjab Woman Wins ₹1 Crore Lottery With Just ₹7 Ticket While Shopping For Children
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Punjab Woman Wins ₹1 Crore Lottery With Just ₹7 Ticket While Shopping For Children

A woman from Punjab’s Kotkapura, Bimla Devi, won ₹1 crore in a lottery after purchasing a ticket for just ₹7 while shopping for her children. Her husband works as a daily-wage labourer. The family celebrated the unexpected win with bhangra and sweets. They are now considering starting a small business to secure their children’s future and improve their financial condition

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Punjab Woman Wins ₹1 Crore Lottery With Just ₹7 Ticket While Shopping For Children
Punjab Woman Wins ₹1 Crore Lottery With Just ₹7 Ticket While Shopping For Children |

A routine shopping trip turned into a life-changing moment for a woman in Punjab’s Kotkapura after a lottery ticket worth just ₹7 won her a whopping ₹1 crore prize. Bimla Devi, whose husband works as a daily-wage labourer, had stepped out to buy clothes for her children when she decided to try her luck.

Little did she know that the inexpensive ticket would bring her family unexpected financial relief and new hope for the future.

Lottery Win Brings Unexpected Good News

Bimla purchased the ticket from the Star Lottery Stall near the railway station on Railway Road in Kotkapura. The decision was spontaneous, and she had no idea that she would become the winner of the ₹1-crore prize in a lottery organised by the Sikkim government.

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The family learnt about the windfall the following day when lottery stall owner Naresh Monga contacted them after the results were announced.

Upon receiving the news, Bimla and her family rushed to the stall to confirm the unexpected win. Monga welcomed them with sweets, while the family celebrated the occasion with bhangra. News of the win soon spread, prompting neighbours and acquaintances to congratulate the family.

Labourer's Family Hopes For A Better Future

For Bimla and her family, the prize comes as a significant relief after years of managing household expenses on a limited income. With her husband working as a labourer, meeting everyday needs and providing for their children has not always been easy.

The unexpected lottery win has given the family an opportunity to consider a more secure future. However, they have yet to decide how they will spend the money.

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Bimla said the family intends to discuss the matter with other relatives before making a final decision. One of the options they are considering is starting a small business that could provide a more stable source of income and help them improve their financial circumstances.

First ₹1 Crore Winner From The Lottery Stall

Monga, who has been operating the lottery business for around six months, said his shop had previously sold tickets that won prizes worth several lakhs of rupees.

However, Bimla's win marked the first time a customer had secured the ₹1-crore prize through his stall since he relocated it near the railway station.

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