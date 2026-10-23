'Uncle, You'll Be Dead In...': Anand Mahindra’s Witty Reply To Fan Who Gave Him 20-Year ‘Expiry Date’ Goes Viral | X

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his engaging presence on social media, where he often responds to unusual requests and interesting suggestions from users. This time, an X user’s request to build a powerful V8 or V10 engine came with an unexpected deadline: the next 20 years of Mahindra’s life.

The unusual exchange quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising Mahindra for his witty comeback and ability to take the comment in good humour.

Fan Urges Anand Mahindra To Build 500 HP Scorpio

The conversation began on October 15, when X user Pranesh Naidu addressed the industrialist as “Anand uncle” and expressed his admiration for him, saying he had been a fan since childhood.

Naidu then made an ambitious request, urging Mahindra to develop a Scorpio powered by a small-block V8 engine capable of producing 500 horsepower. He also suggested that the company consider building a powerful V8 or V10 engine before it was too late.

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“You’re probably going to be dead in 20 years,” Naidu wrote, adding that creating such an engine would allow Mahindra to leave behind something extraordinary.

The suggestion was certainly unconventional, combining an enthusiast’s dream of a high-performance Scorpio with a rather blunt prediction about the business leader’s lifespan.

Anand Mahindra Asks Fan To Extend His ‘Warranty’

Rather than taking offence at the remark, Mahindra responded with characteristic humour. While thanking Naidu for his support, he pointed out that the fan seemed unusually certain about how much longer he would live.

Mahindra said he had hoped to stick around for longer than another 20 years, even if that would already be considered a respectable innings.

Before entertaining the idea of a powerful V8 engine, he made a playful request of his own.

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“Could I persuade you to extend my warranty?”

The response turned the conversation into a light-hearted exchange, with Mahindra using an automotive reference to poke fun at the fan’s prediction. His comeback also gave the original engine proposal an unexpected twist.

Social Media Users Praise Mahindra’s Humour

The exchange drew positive reactions from users, several of whom appreciated the industrialist’s calm and humorous response to an unusually personal comment.

One user praised Mahindra for responding with humility despite the remark about his death, while another described him as a gentleman and wished him a long life.