Pink Dolphins Spotted Near Qantab Beach In Oman’s Muscat, Rare Sighting Goes Viral - WATCH | X

Beachgoers at Qantab Beach in Muscat, Oman, were treated to an unusual sight when pink dolphins were spotted swimming in the waters close to the shore. Videos recorded during the encounter show the marine mammals surfacing and moving through the sea, drawing attention to their striking appearance.

The sighting has sparked curiosity among viewers, with the dolphins’ pink hue standing out against the blue waters of the Gulf of Oman. For those present at the beach, the encounter offered a rare opportunity to witness these distinctive-looking animals in their natural habitat.

Where Were Pink Dolphins Spotted In Oman?

The unusual marine sighting took place near Qantab Beach in Muscat, Oman’s capital city. According to footage captured by beachgoers, the dolphins could be seen swimming just off the coastline, occasionally surfacing above the water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Qantab is a coastal area known for its scenic shoreline and surrounding rocky landscape. The appearance of the pink-coloured dolphins added an unexpected element to the beachside scene, attracting attention on social media.

However, the exact species of the dolphins spotted near Muscat has not been confirmed. Their unusual colouring alone is not sufficient to establish their identity.

Why Do Some Dolphins Have Pink Skin?

Pink skin in dolphins can occur for different reasons, depending on the species. One well-known example is the Amazon river dolphin, also called the boto, which inhabits freshwater systems across parts of South America.

Unlike the grey colour commonly associated with many dolphin species, adult Amazon river dolphins can develop a pinkish appearance. Their skin colour varies between individuals and may be influenced by age, blood circulation, activity levels and scarring.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pink-coloured dolphins have also attracted attention in other parts of the world, although not every dolphin with a pink appearance belongs to the same species. Lighting conditions and the animal’s natural pigmentation can also affect how its colour appears in photographs and videos.

A Rare Marine Encounter Captures Attention

The sighting at Qantab Beach has renewed interest in the diversity of marine life found in coastal waters. The Gulf of Oman supports a variety of marine species, including dolphins, making encounters with these mammals possible along the region’s coastline.

Nevertheless, the appearance of distinctly pink dolphins remains unusual enough to prompt questions about their species and the reason for their colouring. Until marine experts examine the footage and confirm their identity, the animals spotted off Muscat’s coast remain unidentified.