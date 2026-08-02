Punjab Horror: Divorced Woman Lured With Promise Of Reunion, Killed; Instagram Reel Moments Before Murder Goes Viral

A shocking murder case from Punjab's Fazilka district has come to light, where a 42-year-old divorced woman was allegedly lured by her former husband under the pretext of reconciliation before being brutally killed. A video reportedly recorded by the couple shortly before the crime has since surfaced on social media, adding a chilling dimension to the incident.

Instagram reel recorded before alleged murder

The victim, identified as Saroj, had been living with her parents following her divorce from Gurmeet Singh nearly two years ago. According to investigators, Gurmeet contacted her and expressed his wish to reunite and restart their life together.

Before the alleged murder, the two appeared together in an Instagram reel uploaded from Saroj's account. The video featured the Punjabi song "Yaad teri ban gayi sajna ve sade seene ch nasoor" playing in the background, while Gurmeet was seen flashing a victory sign. The clip has now gone viral online after details of the crime emerged.

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Police say woman was taken to isolated spot

Police alleged that after convincing Saroj to meet him, Gurmeet took her to a secluded area near bushes in Jandwala Mira Sangla village in Fazilka district. Investigators believe he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, causing fatal injuries.

To erase evidence, the accused allegedly dug a pit and buried the woman's body in the field.

Goatherd's intervention helped expose crime

The murder may have remained hidden if not for a local goatherd who was grazing animals nearby. Police said the man reportedly heard the victim's cries for help and rushed towards the spot.

On noticing someone approaching, the accused allegedly fled the scene before completing his attempt to conceal the crime. The goatherd then informed nearby villagers, who immediately alerted the police.

Body exhumed, accused arrested

Following the information, police reached the location, recovered the body by exhuming it from the field, and sent it to Fazilka Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities later arrested Gurmeet Singh from the same village. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and collect additional evidence.

Investigation continues

Police are continuing their probe into the case, including examining digital evidence and questioning the accused. The viral Instagram reel is also expected to form part of the investigation as officials piece together the events leading up to the alleged murder. The incident has sparked outrage in the region, with many expressing shock over the alleged betrayal under the guise of reconciliation.