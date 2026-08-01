'Curse Has Been Broken': Indore Family Welcomes First Baby Girl In 52 Years, Emotional Celebration Wins Hearts Online - WATCH

A touching story from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has captured the attention of thousands on social media after a family welcomed its first baby girl in more than five decades. According to the family, only sons had been born across generations for the past 52 years, making the arrival of the newborn daughter an unforgettable occasion.

The emotional celebration, shared online by gynecologist Dr. Bela Shah Jain, quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom related to the family's happiness and shared similar experiences from their own lives.

Joyful scenes from the hospital go viral

The viral video, posted on Instagram by the handle @the_gynaexpert, shows the joyous moment when the doctor brings the newborn out of the operation theatre. Family members can be seen smiling, cheering, and celebrating as they meet the newest member of their family.

Sharing the video, Dr. Bela Shah Jain wrote, "Sometimes miracles happen across generations. After 52 years of only sons, this family has finally been blessed with a daughter. This is a day that will always be remembered."

The heartfelt post quickly gained attention, with viewers praising the family's excitement and the warm welcome given to the baby girl.

Mother expresses gratitude to the doctor

The baby's mother, Muskan Agarwal, also responded to the post with an emotional message, thanking the doctor for her support throughout the pregnancy.

She wrote, "We are so fortunate that you were an important part of our journey and made it so smooth and helped us every step of the way. Thank you so much. You are everything to us and our family."

Her heartfelt words added another emotional layer to the story, highlighting the important role healthcare professionals often play in families' most memorable moments.

Social media users share emotional reactions

The video sparked thousands of reactions, with many people expressing happiness over the family's celebration of their daughter. Several users also shared stories from their own families.

One user commented, "My grandmother used to say that when a girl is born, God and nature forgive the sins of her parents and ancestors. Not everyone is blessed with a daughter."

Another shared, "A girl child has been born in my family after more than 80 years."

A third user wrote, "My heart always fills with joy when a family anticipates the birth of a daughter with the same enthusiasm as they do the birth of a son. Many years and decades have passed, and I know times have changed, but it still fills me with immense joy."

Another comment read, "Congratulations to the entire family. Lots of love to the little princess."

Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "A girl should be celebrated like this, every time."