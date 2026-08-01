'Dead Bugs, Broken Lock...': First Japanese Student At IIT Hyderabad Shares Challenging First Week In India - Watch Viral Video

A Japanese exchange student studying at IIT Hyderabad has gone viral after documenting her first week in India through an Instagram video. Hiro, who says she is the first Japanese student to join the institute, shared both the excitement of beginning a new academic journey and the unexpected challenges she faced shortly after arriving.

Her video has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many viewers expressing concern over the condition of the hostel and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Journey to India began with travel delays

Hiro's video starts with scenes from her journey, showing her boarding pass and student visa before departing for India. However, her trip did not begin as planned. She revealed that her flight was delayed, although access to an airport lounge helped make the wait more comfortable.

Despite the travel disruption, she appeared enthusiastic upon reaching IIT Hyderabad. She also shared that she received a warm welcome from the institute's International Relations (IR) Cell, which supports international students, manages global academic partnerships, and facilitates exchange programmes.

Excitement turned into unexpected challenges

After arriving on campus, Hiro initially felt everything looked ideal. That impression quickly changed once she settled into her hostel accommodation.

According to her video, she encountered several maintenance issues on the very first night.

She then listed the problems she experienced, saying she spent her first night dealing with a "wooden board" instead of a proper bed setup, along with a broken shelf, damaged curtain rail, and a faulty door lock.

Health problems added to the difficult start

The accommodation issues were followed by health concerns. Hiro said she developed a severe allergic reaction after moving into the hostel. She also claimed she discovered dead bugs on her mattress and suffered numerous mosquito bites.

The allergic reaction eventually became serious enough to require medical attention, leading to what she described as her "first hospital visit" in India.

She ended the video by telling viewers that a second part, explaining what happened afterwards, would be uploaded soon.

Social media users call for better hostel facilities

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users sympathising with Hiro's experience while urging authorities to improve hostel hygiene and maintenance.

One user wrote, "Get well soon! Adjusting to a new climate can be tough, especially with mosquitoes and insects. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Don’t worry-IIT Hyderabad will take good care of you. Stay strong!"

Another commented, "So sorry you have to suffer like this. IIT’s are India’s best colleges and government really needs to work on these things. Hope you recover soon, prayers from up."

A fourth remarked, "This is the situation in top college of the country. Imagine what happens in tier 2 and tier 3 colleges."