Pulwama encounter: Top Lashkar commander and 2 other terrorists killed; netizens hail security forces

The police identified the LeT terrorist as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and said he was from Pakistan. Aijaz was killed along with two local terrorists during the encounter.

The gunfight started in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated police and security forces.

The news spread like wildfire on social media. Many people are taking to Twitter to praise our security forces for eliminating terrorists.

