Pakistani LeT commander, 2 local terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.