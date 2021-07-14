Pakistani LeT commander, 2 local terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Wednesday.
The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The Kashmir Zone Police informed that Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was killed, along with 2 local terrorists.
"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed along with 2 local #terrorists. #Congratulations to Police & SFs: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The cordon-and-search operation was launched following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
(With inputs from Agencies)
