Viral

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST

'Promise kept': Twitter hails MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champions for fourth time

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
FPJ Web Desk
Team CSK | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

"We will come back stronger, that's is what we known for" these words by MS Dhoni after an upsetting 2020 IPL season echoed all over the social media after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured the IPL 2021 title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

CSK bagged their fourth IPL title as they scripted a perfect comeback this year, after failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing at the penultimate spot at the points table last season.

Thanks to a brilliant knock from opener Faf du Plessis, CSK scored a daunting 192 for three in reply to which KKR, despite a being off to a flying start could only manage to put 165/9 from their 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

It was CSK's 9th IPL final appearance but what made the encounter more special for the team and its supporters was the fact that their Thala Dhoni was leading in his 300th T20 match, most by any captain in the history of the format.

The celebrations on twitter began moments after the final ball was bowled with fans and celebrities congratulating the yellow brigade and lavishing praises on their captain Dhoni for keeping his promise of making a strong comeback.

Here's what people have to say:

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST
