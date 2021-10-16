'Promise kept': Twitter hails MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings crowned IPL champions for fourth time

"We will come back stronger, that's is what we known for" these words by MS Dhoni after an upsetting 2020 IPL season echoed all over the social media after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured the IPL 2021 title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

CSK bagged their fourth IPL title as they scripted a perfect comeback this year, after failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing at the penultimate spot at the points table last season.

Thanks to a brilliant knock from opener Faf du Plessis, CSK scored a daunting 192 for three in reply to which KKR, despite a being off to a flying start could only manage to put 165/9 from their 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

It was CSK's 9th IPL final appearance but what made the encounter more special for the team and its supporters was the fact that their Thala Dhoni was leading in his 300th T20 match, most by any captain in the history of the format.

The celebrations on twitter began moments after the final ball was bowled with fans and celebrities congratulating the yellow brigade and lavishing praises on their captain Dhoni for keeping his promise of making a strong comeback.

Here's what people have to say:

From first team to eliminate in IPL 2020 to lift the trophy of IPL 2021 @ChennaiIPL 🤩🏆💪



CSK comes a long way #WhistlePodu

Remember the name @msdhoni 😍🔥❤



Congratulations for winning 4th titles 🏆#CSKvsKKR #CSKvKKR #cskvskkr2021 pic.twitter.com/X2ffVMnyzm — Mohit Singh Chamyal (@cric8holic) October 15, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja already knew the 4th IPL title is coming for CSK. pic.twitter.com/UxbMj5pp29 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2021

MS Dhoni after IPL 2020 - "We will come back stronger, that's is what we known for".



IPL 2021 - Chennai Super Kings won the 4th iPL title. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

Well done CSK a great win and what can you say about @msdhoni — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 15, 2021

Iconic Team and an outstanding leader.

Champion Super Kings. Congratulations on Trophy No 4 .#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/m4460W4aJJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST