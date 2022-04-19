'Pregnant Man' emoji is up on Apple phones, netizens react with 'Bill Gates' memes

It's just been a long weekend, and you might have enjoyed a foodie leisure time - to add carbs and fats on one's body. As soon as Apple rolled out its gender neutral approach with a 'Pregnant Man' emoji, netizens took to troll Bill Gates over his belly fat.

Yes, it's body-shaming, but netizens couldn't stop from pulling out meme from there! The Billionaire who in his life time had honoured the Apple icon as both competitor and friend, got flooded with memes during the recent feature released by Apple.

Apple released a number of new emoticons as part of the iOS 15.4 update, with one of them being that of a 'pregnant man' in all skin color. It was back in July 2021 that the emoji was accepted by the Unicode Consortium, emerging in iOS 15.4 beta back in January, and finally now set for usage by customers.

Common misconception, it’s not pregnant man it’s a Bill Gates Emoji. pic.twitter.com/3dNcxZIF3E — TrueUrMomma (@JimieSanchez) April 18, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022