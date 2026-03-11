Portuguese Female Vlogger, Who Was Harassed In Mumbai, Now Claims She Was Followed On Train In Fresh Incident, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A video shared by Portuguese travel vlogger Ines Faria has sparked widespread discussion about traveller safety on Indian public transport after she documented a disturbing encounter during a train journey.

The vlogger said she was travelling in a 3AC coach on an express train in India when a group of men allegedly began staring at her and repeatedly changing seats to watch her. According to her social media post shared on Tuesday, the behaviour made her increasingly uncomfortable during the journey.

“We were on a 3AC train in India, which is usually very safe and the class we normally take. But during this ride, a group of boys sitting across from us kept staring, changing seats and watching us constantly. It started to feel really uncomfortable,” she wrote while sharing the video online.

Man Followed Her To The Washroom Area

In the footage, Faria appears visibly uneasy as two men are seen following her through the coach. She claimed the situation escalated when the men allegedly trailed her towards the washroom area despite her attempts to keep distance.

She said the situation was defused after her friend noticed the men following her and waited outside the washroom. The duo later reported the matter to the train’s ticket officer.

“Luckily my friend noticed he followed me and came to wait outside the bathroom for me. After that we reported it to the ticket officer, who handled the situation and moved us to another compartment (2AC) where we felt much safer,” she said.

Faria also thanked the railway staff for responding quickly and helping them relocate to a different coach. While describing the incident as unsettling, she noted that most of her experiences during her two-month trip in India had been positive.

The post drew a response from RailwaySeva on X, which asked the passenger to share details such as the PNR number, train number, coach number and date of travel so the matter could be investigated.

Earlier Harassed In Mumbai's Mahalaxmi

The incident comes just weeks after the vlogger reported another harassment episode in Mahalaxmi, where two men allegedly followed her and a companion for more than 15 minutes while repeatedly demanding photographs despite being refused.

Following that incident, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and tracked down the suspects using digital forensic tools, including facial recognition technology and UPI transaction records. One suspect was arrested in Mumbai while another was traced and detained in Bihar.

After the arrests, Faria thanked the police for their swift response and described the incident as a “one-off” experience, saying it would not stop her from continuing to travel and explore India.

