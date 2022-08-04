Pokemon Arcanine or a cute dog? Watch viral video to know

Gabriel Feitosa/Instagram

A pet's transformation video has went viral on Instagram. The clip shows the human lovingly dressing his doggo into a Pokémon Arcanine.

The dog has been identified as Edea who enjoys the makeover throughout the Instagram reel. The caption of the video post suggested that it was the first time ever that the pet tried such a technique. The art was done by an illustrator based in Los Angeles, Edmund Liang.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Not just that, he also put efforts to have fun with a Pokeball after the pet dog was successfully transformed into the animated character. The video has won hearts of netizens. Since the video was shared a few days ago, it has attracted thousands of views and flooded with comments. Instagrammers wrote, "sooo good", "Amazing" and so on...