'Planet belongs to them as well': On World Animal Welfare Day, netizens pledge against cruelty

In the world of humans, animals are equally important for the goodness of nature. World Animal Welfare Day is annually observed on 4th October. It focuses on the importance of animal lives and signifies how essential animals are for the globe. Every year the day is commemorated with a particular theme, it is an initiative taken to spread the awareness on care, love and protection of animals.

The first World Animal Day took place on March 24, 1925, in the Sport Palace in Berlin, Germany. Where more than 5,000 people were present for the event. It was founded by writer and animal activist Heinrich Zimmermann.

It is the 96th World Animal Welfare Day on 4th October, 2021 with the theme for world animal day 2021 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”

The ecological life is majorly dependent on animals. It is a necessity to maintain a balance in the life cycle. Which can only be possible with a balanced existence of animals in the world.

World Animal welfare Day not only focuses on the betterment of animals but also spreads the need to stop animal cruelty. A clear understanding on how animals help in the perseverance of ecosystem is conveyed due to various programmes.

Today, people are coming together virtually and are exhibiting the love for animals.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ What is the significance of World Animal Welfare Day 2021?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:57 AM IST