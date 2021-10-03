What is the significance of World Animal Welfare Day 2021?

In the world of humans, animals are equally important for the goodness of nature. World Animal Welfare Day is annually observed on 4th October. It focuses on the importance of animal lives and signifies how essential animals are for the globe. Every year the day is commemorated with a particular theme, it is an initiative taken to spread the awareness on care, love and protection of animals.

The day was originally practiced as the feast of Francis of Assisi, who was a patron saint of ecology. He was highly regarded for his kindness towards animals. It was only in the year 1931, when the World Animal Day was globalized at a conference at Florence, Italy held by World Animal Protection Organization.

However, the first World Animal Day took place on March 24, 1925, in the Sport Palace in Berlin, Germany. Where more than 5,000 people were present for the event. It was founded by writer and animal activist Heinrich Zimmermann.

The ecological life is majorly dependent on animals. It is a necessity to maintain a balance in the life cycle. Which can only be possible with a balanced existence of animals in the world.

World Animal welfare Day not only focuses on the betterment of animals but also spreads the need to stop animal cruelty. A clear understanding on how animals help in the perseverance of ecosystem is conveyed due to various programmes. Animal Foundations and welfare programmes at international level collaborate together on this day. Indeed, it brings people together and exhibits the love for animals. Animal species which are wiped have already led to a sever loss, human beings cannot afford to be ignorant about the issue. Hence, World Animal Welfare Day is practiced every year ringing the alarm on their significant role in mankind.

It is the 96th World Animal Welfare Day on 4th October, 2021 with the theme for world animal day 2021 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”

The celebration of the day also reflects the beautiful saying “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” –Anatole France.

