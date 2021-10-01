Mumbai: Leopard suspected to have 'attacked' six persons in Aarey finally trapped

A leopard has been trapped in one of the four trap cages that were set up and activated at Unit 3 of the Aarey milk colony early Friday morning. According to forest officials, the trapped leopard is a sub-adult female and is believed to be the same one that attacked at least six persons in the Aarey colony early Friday morning.

Round forest officer Narayan Mane confirmed the development and said that the animal was found trapped at 6 am when his team went in for inspection.



The leopard attacked six people since August 31 including two children of age four and ten. In the last two days, it attacked a 55-year-old woman on Wednesday when she was sitting outside her home as Visava workers colony, and the latest one was at Aarey colony unit 7 on Thursday night a 19-year-old boy identified as Rajesh Rawat a resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon east, was attacked when he returning back after dropping his friend. Rawat was rushed to the HBT trauma hospital at Jogeshwari and is said to be stable now.



Mane informed that the trapped leopard was taken away from the Aarey colony at around 7.30 am and was taken to the rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for treatment and have been treated for minor wounds there. " Yes it is suspected to be the same one which attacked the elderly woman and was captured in the CCTV footage. However, we need to check footage captured in camera traps and other evidences to confirm the same. Only once the trapped leopard is treated, further course of actions will be decided." said Mane refusing to divulge any further information on the trapped leopard.

