Watch video: Spider monkey wearing diaper dead in Mexico post bloody cartel shootout

A spider monkey who had a bulletproof vest was found dead post a bloody cartel shootout that took place in Mexico. As per a report published by The Mexico Daily Post, the monkey was the pet of a man in his 20s. The monkey belonged to be part of Mexico's notorious La Familia Michoacana cartel.

The owner of the monkey was found dead with many bullet wounds and the monkey lying on its chest post a fight took place between the criminal gang and authorities in Texcaltitlan. Pictures on social media showed that the moneky had worn a diaper, jacket and bulletproof vest.

La policía mexicana combatió contra una célula de la Familia Michoacana en Texcaltitlán (Edomex) hace dos días. El enfrentamiento dejó 10 sicarios abatidos, también murió un mono araña vestido como un sicario porque era la mascota de uno de ellos. pic.twitter.com/FAtohmyvTk — NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) June 16, 2022

State prosecutors told Associated Press, "A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene". “An autopsy will be carried out on the animal by a veterinarian specialised in the species”, the State of Mexico further said.