Pending emails vs breakfast: Check Blinkit's quirky reminder for workaholics

Blinkit app notification | FPJ

Blinkit, formerly Grofers, is an Indian instant delivery service. Similar to Swiggy Instamart, Dunzo and other names in the field, Blinkit tries to grab attention of its customers with catchy app notifications.

In a recent pop-up sent by the Blinkit application, we could see the team reminding people to not skip their breakfast. It goes unsaid that many of us ignore our meal amidst work or rather have no constant schedule to have a healthy food intake. Busy bees and workaholics are often condemned over neglecting and comprising on food habit during heavy work load.

The notification sent by the delivery service suggested to keep pending emails on hold and snack in some breakfast at first. However, the quirky message hit smartly to pull eyes of workaholics as it read, "Pending emails." While, it further read, "Pending...Pehle breakfast karlo."

Earlier, Swiggy had reminded customers to stay hydrated for better health; it had also requested users to take a break with their inhale-exhale exercise.