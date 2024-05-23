 Peak Bengaluru: Woman Attends Office Meeting On Laptop While Shopping For A Footwear, Viral Pic Attracts Hilarious Reactions
She is seen holding a footwear in one hand and her laptop in another, and this has undoubtedly left netizens share hilarious reactions.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Viral Pic: Woman Attends Office Meeting During Footwear Shopping | X

Bengaluru: What's going viral on the internet? One of the things that has caught the attention of internet users is a photo that shows a woman allegedly attending an office meeting while out for a shopping. She is seen holding a footwear in one hand and her laptop in another, and this has undoubtedly left netizens share hilarious reactions.

The picture was shared online by a person named Karthik who was at the store shopping alongside this multi-tasking woman. He termed this incident to be something very significant to the IT city. In his X post, he wrote, "Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop." He stated that the incident was captured around 7 PM on Wednesday, May 22.

Check post below

Internet reacts

While several employers claim dishonesty and reckless attitude during work from home sessions, the photo of this woman shopping during work hours went viral and got people talking. It attracted nearly 500 replies and comments where people addressed the woman's jugaad to work and shop a footwear for herself at the same time.

"These are the kind of people who made companies rescind Work From Home policies. Such a sad state. it creates an impression that people in India have no work ethics," said an X user, while another wrote, "Deciding which shoe to throw at organizer of such useless meetings." "Meetings in Bangalore are just built different," netizens laughed.

