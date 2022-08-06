Pakistani politician Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spits during TV debate, here's what happened

Former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was spotted spitting during a live television debate. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The act by Ahmad came in as a demonstration of his opiniated comments about the current Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah.

The news anchor had earlier put forth a question to Ahmad about Rana Sanaullah. Lashing out on the mentioned politician, Sheikh began saying aggressively, "I would like to urge General Qamar Bajwa to control Rana Sanaullah. Do you think will anyone salute him? Due to the type of language he uses, will security forces salute him? They will spit on him." Later, he demonstrated the spat to reinforce his words during the live debate on television.

According to reports, the former minister has been known for his cigar smoking and Laal Haveli. However, taking to Twitter, a South Asian correspondent suggested that he would probably be known for this recent case henceforth. Sharing the video, journalist Naila Inayat wrote, "His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV."

Watch video:

His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV. pic.twitter.com/lLudonNcux — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 3, 2022