 Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Gerry's Visa Centre accidentally displayed an adult video on the large screen while people were standing the queue with their documents.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident took place at a UK Visa Office in Karachi, Pakistan when one of the TV screens at the official premises aired obscene content. Gerry's Visa Centre accidentally displayed an adult video on the large screen while people were standing the queue with their documents. The incident was recorded on camera and the footage has now surfaced online. (Content warning: Video contains visuals inappropriate for certain age groups).

The video opened showing the scenes from a visa office in Karachi where people had arrived to get their travel procedure done. However, the camera zoomed into a public television there to highlight what it mistakenly displayed. It showed p*rn on the large screen. The sensual content surfaced on the screen in the presence of people including women and a security personnel. A while into the error, the staff at the office took charge of the matter and switched the TV off.

Earlier in 2023, a similar incident took place at the Patna railway station. This March, a video purportedly of adult film star Kendra Lust was screened on the television actually installed to announce train schedule at a crowded platform at Patna Junction, leaving passengers stunned. The pornstar also responded to the viral video from the incident that rolled out on the internet. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she replied to a user who suggested it to be her video and said: I hope, lol."

Read Also
'Bihar Leaders Watch Porn In Sawan, Check Their Phones': JAP's Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP MP...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Brazilian Woman Who Went Viral For Marrying Rag Doll To Welcome Her Second Child, Throws Gender...

Brazilian Woman Who Went Viral For Marrying Rag Doll To Welcome Her Second Child, Throws Gender...

5 Best Rakhi Sawant Quotes That Are Life Lessons In Disguise

5 Best Rakhi Sawant Quotes That Are Life Lessons In Disguise

Man Preserves His Ear In Pickle Jar After It Gets Bitten During UK Fight

Man Preserves His Ear In Pickle Jar After It Gets Bitten During UK Fight

WATCH: Ajji Wins Praises For Paramotoring In Pune At Age Of 97

WATCH: Ajji Wins Praises For Paramotoring In Pune At Age Of 97