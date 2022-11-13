'Hard luck, but well fought': Pakistan fans react after team's defeat to England in T20 World Cup final

Pakistan fans took to social media after England beat the Babar Azam's side by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title at Melbourne on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Here are a few reactions

Hard luck but boys fought hard — Anonymous (@cuboidal_buddy) November 13, 2022

What a incredible journey Pakistan had during this tournament, full of ups and downs. This defeat hurts but we all should be proud of our players. — MS15 (@don_158) November 13, 2022

PAKISTAN SHOULD ACCEPT DEFEAT WITH GRACE#ICCT20WorldCup2022Final #PAKvENG — Arpit Tyagi (@ArpitTyagi__) November 13, 2022

Shaheen’s Injury,Poor Batters & Babar’s not diving for catch of Ben stock. Thats it #PakvsEng2022 #ICCT20WorldCup2022Final — ASad Hafeez Bhatti (@Asadbhatti22) November 13, 2022

Babar should have taken that catch and Waseem should have used his mind.#ENGvPAK #T20WorldCupFinal — You know what I mean? (@SkipAdIn5) November 13, 2022