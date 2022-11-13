e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Hard luck, but well fought': Pakistan fans react after team's defeat to England in T20 World Cup final

'Hard luck, but well fought': Pakistan fans react after team's defeat to England in T20 World Cup final

Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistan fans took to social media after England beat the Babar Azam's side by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title at Melbourne on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
'Some of these guys will be legends': England skipper Jos Buttler on Pakistan pacer bowlers ahead of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...

'Hard luck, but well fought': Pakistan fans react after team's defeat to England in T20 World Cup...

'Hard luck, but well fought': Pakistan fans react after team's defeat to England in T20 World Cup...

PAK vs ENG: Who is Janaki Easwar? Indian-origin Australian singer who performed at the Melbourne...

PAK vs ENG: Who is Janaki Easwar? Indian-origin Australian singer who performed at the Melbourne...

Surya Kumar Yadav-Amanda Wellington's 'Hello... Hello' tweets go viral, leave netizens with laughter...

Surya Kumar Yadav-Amanda Wellington's 'Hello... Hello' tweets go viral, leave netizens with laughter...

T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes...

T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes...