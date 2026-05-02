Overconfidence Turns Fatal: Snake Catcher Dies After Being Bitten By King Cobra He Was Handling | X @gharkekalesh

A video has surfaced on social media showing how overconfidence can lead to death within minutes when precautions and due procedure are not followed. In the clip, which is going viral, a snake catcher who came to remove a snake from a locality paid a heavy price with his life after refusing to follow proper procedure.

In the video, a man, likely a local snake catcher, is seen carrying a King Cobra out of a building. The snake may have entered the structure in search of food or shelter. A crowd gathers around to watch how the catcher handles the situation. Following initial procedure, the catcher manages to remove the snake and brings it out into the open.

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However, instead of placing the reptile in a secure bag, he lays it on the ground. Sensing danger, the snake attempts to free itself from the catcher’s grip. Rather than securing it, the man begins playing with the snake and even taps it lightly on the head.

The King Cobra then bites the man on the leg. Being highly venomous, the snake injects venom into his body. “Haan toh kaat,” the snake catcher is heard saying after being bitten.

Initially, the man appears unfazed and continues to handle the snake, seemingly putting on a show for the crowd. He keeps provoking it, to which the snake responds with hissing and repeated attempts to bite.

“Yeh jo hai, woh khatron se khel raha hai,” a bystander is heard saying in the video. The snake tries to slither away, but the catcher restrains it and continues to provoke it.

Soon after, the man is bitten again, this time on his finger. He is seen examining the wound and showing it to the cameraman. He then removes his ring and attempts to suck the blood from the bite, an action that can accelerate the spread of venom in the body.

A small container is eventually brought to secure the snake, but by then, it is too late. The venom begins to take effect, and the man’s condition rapidly deteriorates. The same overconfidence with which he handled the snake ultimately proves fatal.

Whether the man actually died due to a venom overdose or because of some other medical reason is yet to be confirmed, but the venom did play a role in causing his death.

The man collapses to the ground and dies a painful death, while the snake is eventually taken away to safety. The entire incident, captured on camera, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of ignoring safety protocols and underestimating wildlife.