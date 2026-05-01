Caught On Cam: Miscreants Hurl Iron Rod At Moving Taj Express, Passenger Injured; Window Shattered | VIDEO

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In a shocking incident caught on camera, a passenger was seriously injured after an iron rod was hurled at the moving 12280 New Delhi–Jhansi Taj Express shortly after it departed from New Delhi Railway Station.

Iron Rod Hurled At Moving Train

According to visuals circulating online, unidentified miscreants allegedly threw an iron rod at the train from outside, striking a coach window with force.

The impact shattered the glass, sending shards flying inside the compartment and injuring a passenger.

The viral video captures the chaotic aftermath inside the coach.

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Passengers can be seen in shock as broken glass litters seats and the floor, while some individuals inspect and handle the iron rod that pierced through the window.

The injured passenger is believed to have suffered serious harm amid the sudden attack.

Recurring Safety Concern

The incident highlights a worrying pattern of objects being hurled at trains, particularly in sections around Delhi.

Railway data indicates that as many as 1,698 such cases were recorded between July and December 2025, raising serious safety concerns for passengers.

No Official Response Yet

Despite the alarming visuals and growing outrage online, Indian Railways has not yet issued an official statement on the incident or the condition of the injured passenger.

Calls For Strict Action

Social media users have condemned the attack as “unacceptable,” urging authorities to identify the culprits and take strict action.

The incident has once again spotlighted security challenges along railway tracks and the urgent need to ensure safer travel conditions.