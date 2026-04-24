Iron Rod Strikes Local Train On Central Railway's Kalyan-Kasara Stretch, 2 Injured; 3 Staff Suspended |

Mumbai: In a serious safety lapse on the Central Railway, an iron rod struck a moving local train between Khardi and Umbermali, injuring two passengers. The railways has announced compensation and full medical support, while suspending three engineering staff pending an inquiry.

Critical passenger gets ₹50,000; minor injury case ₹5,000

Eknath Thombre, who suffered severe head and facial injuries after the rod hit him near the eye, remains critical. He will receive ₹50,000 as compensation. Rohit Sarkute, who sustained a thigh injury from debris while standing near the door, has been categorised as a minor injury case and will receive ₹5,000. Officials said all treatment expenses of both passengers will be borne by the railways.

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm on Wednesday on the busy Kalyan–Kasara suburban stretch. Work to install protective netting along a slope near the tracks was underway when a three-metre iron rod got dislodged and hit the passing train. Stones also struck passengers standing at the doorway a common practice during peak hours despite repeated safety warnings.

Senior railway officials admitted that maintenance work near active tracks involves high risk and requires strict supervision. “Prima facie, there appears to be negligence. An inquiry has been initiated and responsibility will be fixed,” an official said. The incident has once again raised concerns over on-site safety protocols during infrastructure work on live suburban corridors, where lakhs of commuters travel daily.

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