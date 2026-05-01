'Mat Kar Lala, Mat Kar': Video Of Surat's 'Aam Ras Cheese Dosa' Goes Viral; Triggers Food War On Internet - WATCH

Surat has built a reputation for fearless food experimentation, but its newest viral creation, the Aam Ras Cheese Dosa, has ignited one of the internet’s fiercest debates yet. A summer street-food video has now turned into a nationwide discussion on fusion cuisine, culinary creativity, and how far innovation should really go.

Viral video puts spotlight on Surat’s food experiments

The controversy began when a food vlogger captured a street vendor preparing an unusual twist on the classic South Indian dosa. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering strong reactions from food lovers across India.

Instead of the familiar potato masala filling, the vendor spread a thick layer of sweet mango pulp, popularly known as aam ras, across the dosa as it cooked on a hot tawa. A generous topping of grated cheese followed, blending sweetness with saltiness and the tangy flavour of fermented dosa batter. The dish was finally garnished with fresh coriander, completing the unexpected combination.

Within hours, the video gained traction online, with users debating whether the dish represented culinary creativity or crossed the line entirely.

Internet divided over sweet-and-savoury fusion

Social media reactions ranged from amusement to outright disbelief. Some viewers applauded the bold experimentation, calling it an example of India’s evolving street-food culture where traditional recipes constantly adapt to local tastes.

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Others, however, were less forgiving. Critics argued that replacing classic dosa fillings with mango pulp turned the dish into something closer to a dessert crepe rather than a dosa. Several users jokingly claimed that Surat had become a “testing ground” where traditional foods undergo dramatic transformations.

Amid the criticism, some Gujaratis stepped in to defend their cuisine, urging people not to generalise an entire state based on one city’s playful food innovations.

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Surat’s long history with experimental street food

Surat is widely known for pushing culinary boundaries. The city’s street-food scene regularly introduces unconventional combinations, from chocolate sandwiches to cheese-loaded snacks, reflecting local enthusiasm for rich flavours and creative presentation.

Food trends in India increasingly thrive on novelty, especially in the age of short-form videos where unique dishes often go viral faster than traditional recipes. Many vendors intentionally experiment with ingredients to attract crowds and social media attention.

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Creativity or clickbait?

The rise of experimental street food has sparked a larger conversation about authenticity versus innovation. While purists believe classic dishes should remain untouched, others argue that food culture naturally evolves through regional influences and personal creativity.

The Aam Ras Cheese Dosa perfectly represents this clash of opinions. For some, it showcases India’s playful food culture; for others, it highlights how viral trends sometimes prioritise shock value over taste.