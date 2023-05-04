Over 200 kg of pasta found dumped in New Jersey woods, see pictures of wasted macaroni and spaghetti

Nina Jochnowitz, a resident of Old Bridge Township in New Jersey, US, was surprised when she found heaps of macaroni and spaghetti dumped near a creek in her neighbourhood. Jochnowitz shared the pictures of the discarded food on Facebook in a bid to raise the issue of improper disposal practices in the area.

In her Facebook post, Jochnowitz wrote, “For us in the 6th ward it comes and no surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighbourhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, 'pasta'. A good estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi.”

Soon these pictures from Facebook posts went viral and were shared on Twitter and Reddit with netizens wondering who dumped the pasta and why.

Many people jokingly alluded to ‘Big Anthony’ a character from Italian folklore Strega Nona, who mistakenly triggers a spell that causes a magic pot to continuously cook spaghetti.

Jochnowitz’s post prompted quick action from the local authorities who cleaned up the mess. However, it’s still unknown who dumped such large quantities of pasta.

While talking to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jochnowitz said, “You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream. That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply. It was one of the fastest cleanups, I have ever seen here”.