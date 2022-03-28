Oscars 2022: Twitterati tickle meme fest over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

It was when Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then hit a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

American actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

After slapping Rock, Smith walked back and used expletives, saying: "Keep my wife's name out of your *** mouth".

No sooner, the internet took to storm over the slap between the Hollywood celebrities. The memes shared, mostly, took to use the slap moment in the picture and hinted over various contexts. For instance, one of the Twitter user suggested that a ketchup bottle could experience similar vibes when one's trying to taste it to the fullest.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:34 AM IST