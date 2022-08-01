Oops, Scorpions in suitcase! Woman shocked to find 18 creatures in holiday luggage, may send them back to Croatia

Representational Image/File |

We often bring gifts for our dear ones when we travel to places. However, what came in uninvited into a female passenger's luggage was a bunch of scorpions. Yes, you read that right! An Austrian woman was shocked to discover 18 scorpions in her suitcase on arriving from a vacation in Croatia.

On learning about the incident, an animal rescue service Tierhilfe Gusental (THG), took charge and notified that the scorpions were secured and handed over to them. In their Facebook post, THG updated that the creatures were currently in Tierheim Linz until they make their return journey. THG hinted that their rescue team is on the mission to send the creatures back to where they belonged.

