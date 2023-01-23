Oops! Not drunk-texting, this Mumbai girl 'drunk-ordered' biryani from Bengaluru; here's how Zomato reacted...

Not drunk-texting, this Mumbai girl 'drunk-ordered' biryani from Bengaluru | FPJ

In case you have saved more than just a single address on e-shopping platforms, you might know that it needs extra care to double check the address before placing the order. Ever ordered for the wrong place? Some might scream a yes while remembering their oops moments. A recent case gone viral might give you relatable vibes...

A Mumbaikar took to Twitter to reveal that she drunk-ordered a biryani worth thousands, all the way from another state. The tweet that is now restricted from being accessed, earlier read, "Did I drunk order 2500 rs worth of biryani all the way from Bangalore...(sic)"

Why not Hyderabad if it was a biryani order? That's not the question here, the buzz is about a Mumbaikar placing an order from a Bengaluru restaurant. The case has taken the internet by storm. While people took to vibe in the same mood set by this girl, Zomato took to reply their customer. "Happy hangover," said the food delivery app.

Was the order delivered from Bengaluru to Mumbai?

Surprised but yes. Reportedly, the biryani got delivered -- from the ordered place which is believed to be the best eatery to try the dish, Bengaluru’s famous Meghana Foods -- the next day between 3 pm to 6 pm.

"Subii, you'll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience," Zomato wrote assuring her that the biryani would come her way. Later, reports who accessed her tweets said that she received the order and also shared an image of enjoying it on Twitter.

