'One Tight Slap To Her': 15-Year-Old Boy Crashes Into Car Carrying Baby In Noida, Mother Admits Allowing Him To Drive - VIDEO

A road accident in Noida has sparked concern over the growing risks of minors being allowed to drive vehicles. A 15-year-old boy allegedly crashed a car into another vehicle, causing substantial damage. What made the incident particularly disturbing was that a baby was reportedly inside the car that was hit.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision. The incident, however, has once again brought the issue of underage driving and parental responsibility into focus.

Teenager allegedly tried to leave accident spot

According to the account of the incident, the teenager was behind the wheel when his car struck the vehicle travelling ahead of him. Following the collision, he allegedly attempted to leave the scene instead of remaining there.

People who witnessed the crash intervened and stopped the teenager. The owner of the damaged vehicle also confronted him before the boy's mother reached the spot.

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A video circulating on X shows the tense exchange. At one point, a man can be heard telling the boy, “Tum mat bolo, tum bacche ho isliye main kuch bol nahi raha hun (You don’t speak. You are a child, that’s why I am not saying anything to you)."

Mother says family driver was unavailable

The confrontation reportedly became more heated when the damaged car's owner questioned why a minor had been permitted to drive.

The boy's mother allegedly explained that the family normally had a driver, but the driver was unavailable that day. She said the family needed to pick someone up and the teenager therefore ended up driving the car.

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When people at the scene asked whether the teenager possessed a driving licence, the boy and his mother reportedly acknowledged that he did not.

The explanation has triggered criticism online, with many questioning how a child could have been allowed to take control of a car on a public road.

Baby was inside the damaged vehicle

The presence of a baby in the vehicle that was struck has added to concerns surrounding the incident. While the collision reportedly resulted in significant damage to the car, the occupants escaped without injuries.

The episode has also highlighted how quickly a decision to let an unlicensed minor drive can put other road users at risk. A relatively routine journey could potentially have resulted in serious injuries had the impact been different.

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Parents face criticism over underage driving

The incident has prompted strong reactions on social media, with users arguing that parents and vehicle owners must take greater responsibility for preventing minors from driving.

“That’s why parents need to be held culpable and one day in lock up should have done it," said one user.

Another said, "One tight slap to the mother ! Police will book a case for driving without D/ L .He is a Juvenile . Nothing will happen to boy under law . He will go scot free."

Another person wrote, “What kind of a parent allows a thirteen year old to drive??!! This is irresponsible parenting. And her defending the action makes it even worse… What if something had happened to the other family?! What if something happened to the baby?! That teenager could face serious action."

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A third user urged authorities to take the matter seriously, commenting, “Please enforce the law. Fine the parents or imprison them – this cannot go on. @noidapolice @DCP_Noida @Noidatraffic. Please draw attention to this issue – minor cannot be allowed to drive."

The Noida incident serves as another reminder that allowing an underage child to drive is not simply a matter of breaking licensing rules. It can expose passengers, pedestrians and other motorists to potentially life-threatening consequences.